Justice Department Sues to Block Booz Allen Hamilton’s Proposed Acquisition of EverWatch

The Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today to block Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (Booz Allen) proposed acquisition of EverWatch Corp. (EverWatch), a subsidiary of EC Defense Holdings LLC. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, alleges that the merger agreement threatens imminent competition for a government contract to provide operational modeling and simulation services to the National Security Agency (NSA). Unless enjoined, the transaction would eliminate competition for this defense contract, leaving NSA to face a monopoly bidder.  

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-sues-block-booz-allen-hamilton-s-proposed-acquisition-everwatch

