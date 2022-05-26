Verzatec Abandons Proposed Acquisition of Crane Composites Following Justice Department Suit to Block

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 0The Department of Justice announced today that Grupo Verzatec S.A. de C.V. (Verzatec) has abandoned its proposed acquisition of Crane Composites (Crane), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crane Co. The proposed transaction would have eliminated intense competition between Verzatec and its biggest competitor, Crane, allowing Verzatec to dominate the industry and harm American businesses.
