Title 42 Court Ruling Condemns Asylum Seekers to Persecution and Danger: PHR

In response to news that Judge Robert Summerhays of the U.S. District Court in Lafayette, Louisiana ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cannot move forward a plan to rescind Title 42 border expulsions, the following quote is attributable to Michele Heisler, MD, MPA, medical director at Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) and professor of public health and internal medicine at University of Michigan:
“Today’s ruling blocking the lift of the Title 42 expulsion order effectively condemns thousands of people seeking asylum to persecution, danger, and inhumane conditions. At the same time, this ruling does absolutely nothing to protect public health in the United States.
“As we have pointed out since March 2020, Title 42 expulsions were never about safeguarding public health during the pandemic. Instead, it is a draconian immigration control measure that shreds U.S. legal obligations, under domestic and international law, to respect the right to seek asylum.
“An unelected judge deciding on the application of public health policy under Title 42 also undermines the lawful authority of the CDC and the Biden administration at a time when we need science-based, rights-respecting policies more than ever. We condemn this ruling, which was announced in a Louisiana courtroom some 500 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, a result of ‘court shopping’ by anti-immigrant activists. We call on the CDC and Congress to end Title 42 expulsions for good and advance a safe, humane, and rights-respecting asylum system.”
