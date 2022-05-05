IPI Dallaire Institute Host Workshop on Gender, Childhood, and Community Engagement

Articles

From May 3-5, IPI’s Women, Peace and Security Program co-hosted a three-day workshop with the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security. The workshop, titled “Gender, Childhood, and Community Engagement in Peacekeeping,” took place at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, Ghana.

Community engagement is essential for UN peacekeeping missions; however, practical engagement in peacekeeping missions must include understanding the gendered and aged dimensions of peacekeeping practices. Effective community engagement requires paying particular attention to how gender and age affect the power structures inherent in peacekeeping settings. Thus, gender and age sit as cross-cutting themes that enhance engagement and therefore better peacekeeping practices.

The “Gender, Childhood, and Community Engagement in Peacekeeping,” workshop brought together both researchers and practitioners involved in the vital work of community engagement in UN peacekeeping. Participants presented their current work and discussed theoretical, methodological, and practical perspectives. Activities included both the presentation of current work, as well as roundtable discussions between researchers and practitioners to address both policy and practical implications. From the panels and discussions, recommendations arose for both researchers and practitioners to implement into their current work.

Key findings from the workshop will be summarized in a report co-published by IPI and the Dallaire Institute and will be available on IPI’s website.

