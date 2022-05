Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 18:39 Hits: 6

In the wake of the Buffalo massacre, scholar-activist Rosa Clemente worries that communities of color will be more heavily policed while White supremacists will continue to access guns freely.

Read more https://www.yesmagazine.org/social-justice/2022/05/18/buffalo-massacre-white-supremacy-terrorists