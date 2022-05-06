The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Justice Department Participates in the 21st Annual International Competition Network Conference in Berlin, Germany

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 2

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Antitrust Division led the Department of Justice’s delegation at the International Competition Network’s (ICN) 21st annual conference, hosted by the German Bundeskartellamt in Berlin, Germany, on May 4-6. Delegates from the ICN’s member jurisdictions included agency leadership and staff, competition experts from international organizations and the legal, business, academic and consumer communities. Over 80 jurisdictions participated in the conference. Assistant Attorney General Kanter delivered a keynote address on criminal enforcement policy and cooperation with law enforcement partners.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-participates-21st-annual-international-competition-network-conference

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version