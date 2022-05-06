Justice Department Participates in the 21st Annual International Competition Network Conference in Berlin, Germany

Articles

Published on Friday, 06 May 2022

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Antitrust Division led the Department of Justice’s delegation at the International Competition Network’s (ICN) 21st annual conference, hosted by the German Bundeskartellamt in Berlin, Germany, on May 4-6. Delegates from the ICN’s member jurisdictions included agency leadership and staff, competition experts from international organizations and the legal, business, academic and consumer communities. Over 80 jurisdictions participated in the conference. Assistant Attorney General Kanter delivered a keynote address on criminal enforcement policy and cooperation with law enforcement partners.

