In Photos: Rallying for Roe

On May 2, 2022, Politico published a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court indicating the majority’s intention to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which enshrined access to safe, legal abortion in the United States. If ultimately issued as a ruling, the draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Neil Gorsuch, would overturn nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for reproductive rights. While the draft opinion is just that—a draft, not yet a final ruling, which is expected in June—advocates for reproductive justice and access to abortion immediately began organizing rallies nationwide to defend Roe, and to show their support for reproductive health care, body autonomy, and access to safe and legal abortions.
Read on to see photos from rallies in nine states around the country.
Washington, D.C.
Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Photo by Kent Nishimura/Contributor via Getty Images
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP/via Getty Images
Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Photo by Kent Nishimura/Contributor via Getty Images
Seattle, Washington
Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images
Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images
Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images
Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images
New York City, New York
Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Los Angeles, California
Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Photo by Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts
Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Denver, Colorado
Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Salt Lake City, Utah
Photo by George Frey/Getty Images
Photo by George Frey/Getty Images
Jackson, Mississippi
Photo by Andrea Morales for The Washington Post via Getty Images
San Francisco, California
Photo by Nick Otto/AFP via Getty Images
Photo by Nick Otto/AFP via Getty Images
Miami, Florida
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Reno, Nevada
Photo by Ty O’Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Photo by Ty O’Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
