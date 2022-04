Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 04:00 Hits: 0

Today, a Texas man was convicted of obstructing a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation, following an eight-day trial in the Eastern District of Texas.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-health-care-staffing-executive-convicted-obstructing-ftc-investigation-wage-fixing