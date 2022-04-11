Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 15:30 Hits: 1

Event Video



Photos jQuery(document).ready(function($){$("#isloaderfor-ztkkui").fadeOut(300, function () { $(".pagwrap-ztkkui").fadeIn(300);});});

On April 11th, IPI together with the Elsie Initiative is cohosted a virtual policy forum entitled “Blue on Blue: Investigating Sexual Abuse of Peacekeepers.” This event launched the policy paper by Phoebe Donnelly of the International Peace Institute, Dyan Mazurana of Tufts University, and Evyn Papworth.

While addressing sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) by UN peacekeepers has risen as a priority, alongside increasing military women’s participation in peacekeeping forces, there has been almost no attention to sexual abuse of peacekeepers. This study is among the first to investigate, document, and analyze sexual harassment, discrimination, and assault of women and men military and police peacekeepers serving in UN and African Union peacekeeping missions.

The authors gave a short presentation of the study’s findings and their recommendations. Panelists then discussed the research findings and challenges and opportunities for taking action to address sexual abuse against peacekeeping personnel. Panelists also connected the recommendations and general findings of the paper to their own work and discussed steps for implementation.

This event and the related research are part of the Women in Peace Operations (WIPO) project, a multi-year initiative of IPI’s Women, Peace, and Security program funded by the Government of Canada’s Elsie Initiative.

Welcoming Remarks:

Dr. Adam Lupel, IPI Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Opening Remarks:

H.E. Mr. Richard Arbeiter, Deputy Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN

Speakers:

Dr. Phoebe Donnelly, IPI Senior Fellow and Head of Women, Peace, and Security Program

Dr. Dyan Mazurana, Research Professor at the Fletcher School, Tufts University

Ms. Jane Connors, Victims’ Rights Advocate for the UN

Dr. Purna Sen, Visiting Professor, London Metropolitan University, and former Executive Coordinator and Spokesperson on Addressing Sexual Harassment and Other Forms of Discrimination, UN Women

Ms. Phillipa Adams, Chair, UN Strategic Police Advisory Group, Permanent Mission of Australia to the UN

Mr. Jon Christian Møller, Police and Justice Adviser, Permanent Mission of Norway to the UN

Moderator:

Ms. Gretchen Baldwin, IPI Research Fellow for Women, Peace, and Security

.content .main .entry-header.w-thumbnail .cartouche {background: none; bottom: 0px;} h1.entry-title {font-size: 1.8em;}

Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2022/04/investigating-sexual-abuse-of-peacekeepers