The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Three Florida Men Indicted for Rigging Bids and Defrauding the U.S. Military

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 4

A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida returned an indictment, which was unsealed today, charging three Florida men with conspiring to rig bids for customized promotional products to the U.S. Army and charging two of them with conspiring to defraud the United States. Two of the men were arrested early this morning, and all three appeared in court for initial appearances this afternoon.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/three-florida-men-indicted-rigging-bids-and-defrauding-us-military

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version