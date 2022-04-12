Three Florida Men Indicted for Rigging Bids and Defrauding the U.S. Military

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022

A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida returned an indictment, which was unsealed today, charging three Florida men with conspiring to rig bids for customized promotional products to the U.S. Army and charging two of them with conspiring to defraud the United States. Two of the men were arrested early this morning, and all three appeared in court for initial appearances this afternoon.

