Who Gets to Define Classical Music?

When Curtis Stewart heard the news that his album Of Power was nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award in the category of Best Classical Instrumental Solo, he was overjoyed. He was also a little surprised. “I just didn’t think I would have much of a chance there,” he says. But “the fact that I got that nomination was extremely heartening for me.”

Then the backlash began.

Alongside the well-known pop star Jon Batiste—who was also nominated for a Grammy, in the category of Best Contemporary Classical Composition, for his piece “Movement 11’”—Stewart’s inclusion in a classical Grammy category has sparked anger from critics who say their music is simply not classical enough.

According to a lengthy report in The Observer, “Letters of complaint have been sent to … the Recording Academy, arguing that the tracks in question,” by Batiste and Stewart, “have been ‘mis-categorised.’” Marc Neikrug, a Grammy-nominated composer, said in his letter to the Academy, “As a serious, dedicated composer of what has always been considered ‘classical’ music, I am dismayed.” Neikrug found it “unfathomable” that the Academy “would choose to re-categorise an entire segment of our inherited culture.”

Stewart is a classically trained violinist and composer who plays in PUBLIQuartet, a nontraditional classical music group he calls a “new music improvising string quartet.” He is also a faculty member at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City. Although his music stretches the traditional definition of European-origin classical music from past centuries, he is bewildered at the vitriolic responses to his and Batiste’s nominations, given that the field has constantly benefited from musical innovations over the centuries, and especially recently from new, young composers over the past decade.

“We were all stuck in our little bubbles, and I just needed to put my anxiety and my feelings somewhere,” he says. Of Power is a musical documentation of a society in turmoil, encapsulating the reactions of a Black musician during a moment of racial reckoning. “I was using these recordings as a kind of journal, as a way to … react to what was happening in the world,” says Stewart.

Among the pieces on his album that Stewart is most proud of is a solo violin arrangement of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem. “To call that ‘not serious’ [classical music] is hurtful,” he says.

Fighting to Be Seen and Heard

When asked why there is such a reluctance in the world of classical music to accept Black people, Hutchinson says that racism is one reason. “There’s a lot of money in classical music,” he explains. “The whole genre is very well-endowed.” That wealth creates a kind of “protective layer” around the genre, he explains. Although there are increasing numbers of people of color, and particularly African Americans, entering the classical music profession—especially on orchestras—the pace of change remains slow.

“You still have the old guard out there who are very protective of their interest in classical music,” says Hutchinson. Nevertheless, he is about to start hosting a classical music radio program on KPFK 90.7 FM in Los Angeles, becoming one of very few, if any, Black classical music show hosts nationwide.

In thinking about what his craft means to him, Stewart invokes Nina Simone, an American musical icon who was also considered to be the first classically trained Black pianist in the U.S. Simone famously said she was turned away from the Curtis Institute of Music—even though she passed their audition—simply because she was Black. Stewart cites Simone’s regret in being introduced as a jazz musician instead of as a classical musician during her debut performance at Carnegie Hall. “I refuse to have that sense of regret,” he says.

Stewart plans on continuing to innovate musically without tamping down his unique cultural influences. “The field of classical music needs this. I want to hear more people like me in my field!” he says, smiling broadly. “It just makes me excited, it makes me joyous.”

Hutchinson is heartened that, despite the pushback, the Recording Academy took a courageous and progressive stance in ensuring that this year’s classical Grammy nominations included nontraditional compositions and performances like Stewart’s and Batiste’s. “I’m glad to see that, and I’m hopeful that we’ll see more of that in the future.” He sees it as progress and the “recognition that Blacks are in classical music, and they’re here to stay.”

“To be seen is like this is joy, it’s a release, it’s a catharsis,” says Stewart of his Grammy nomination. “There are plenty of musicians of color in the classical music field that deserve that.”

