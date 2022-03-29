Shipping Equipment Giants Cargotec and Konecranes Abandon Merger After Justice Department Threatens to Sue

Articles

Cargotec Corporation (Cargotec) confirmed today that it has abandoned its intended merger of equals with Konecranes Plc (Konecranes) one day after the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division informed the parties that the settlement proposal was not sufficient to address concerns that the proposed combination would eliminate important competition in four types of shipping container handling equipment used by port customers to move goods in the global supply chain.

