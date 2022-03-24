Russia Crisis Military Assessment: Moscow’s increased threat against NATO intervention

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 10
In light of the ongoing Russia crisis, the Scowcroft Center’s Forward Defense (FD) practice will share weekly assessments of the latest force developments surrounding Ukraine, leveraging the expert perspectives of our senior military fellows.The opinions, conclusions, and recommendations expressed or implied here are solely those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Department of Defense or any other US government agency.
Russian progress has slowed across all areas of operations, and the Kremlin has increasingly focused on siege tactics and indiscriminate destruction of major Ukrainian cities. Huge Russian losses in both personnel and equipment, continued resupply and logistics woes—coupled with a dug-in and determined Ukrainian resistance— lead us to believe that a major Russian breakthrough is highly unlikely. Russia has set its sights on forming a land bridge from Crimea to the Donbas, seeing control of the city of Mariupol as key to realizing this goal. Russia continues to threaten Odesa with the prospect of an amphibious operation, though it would be strategically unwise for Russia to begin another major offensive while its forces are halted around Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol. Russia has increased its threats against expanded US and NATO intervention in the war, both via rhetoric and actions designed to signal willingness and ability to strike western targets. We expect Russian air and missile attacks will continue at roughly the same rate as the last two weeks, and indiscriminate artillery, rocket, and mortar attacks will continue to devastate major Ukrainian cities.
Air and air defense: Russia has still failed to establish air superiority and is suffering huge aircraft losses as a result. We find it highly unlikely that either side will establish air superiority over Kyiv in the coming weeks.
Ground forces. The Kremlin’s consistent artillery and rocket fire into Ukrainian cities suggest that Russian ammunition supply remains sufficient. Russia’s shift to more stationary siege tactics is allowing it to improve its rear-area security and strengthen its supply chains.
Naval forces. Russia continues to enjoy naval superiority in the Black Sea and will continue to attack west along the coast to complete the land bridge from the Donbas. We predict that Odesa is the next target for Russian forces. Russia will use the Black Sea Fleet to provide Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) to augment its ground-based rocket and artillery fire.
Subscribe to our weekly military assessment
Sign up for updates from Forward Defense to hear the latest on the trends, technologies, and military challenges shaping tomorrow.var gform;gform||(document.addEventListener("gform_main_scripts_loaded",function(){gform.scriptsLoaded=!0}),window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",function(){gform.domLoaded=!0}),gform={domLoaded:!1,scriptsLoaded:!1,initializeOnLoaded:function(o){gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?o():!gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",o):document.addEventListener("gform_main_scripts_loaded",o)},hooks:{action:{},filter:{}},addAction:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook("action",o,n,r,t)},addFilter:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook("filter",o,n,r,t)},doAction:function(o){gform.doHook("action",o,arguments)},applyFilters:function(o){return gform.doHook("filter",o,arguments)},removeAction:function(o,n){gform.removeHook("action",o,n)},removeFilter:function(o,n,r){gform.removeHook("filter",o,n,r)},addHook:function(o,n,r,t,i){null==gform.hooks[o][n]&&(gform.hooks[o][n]=[]);var e=gform.hooks[o][n];null==i&&(i=n+"_"+e.length),gform.hooks[o][n].push({tag:i,callable:r,priority:t=null==t?10:t})},doHook:function(n,o,r){var t;if(r=Array.prototype.slice.call(r,1),null!=gform.hooks[n][o]&&((o=gform.hooks[n][o]).sort(function(o,n){return o.priority-n.priority}),o.forEach(function(o){"function"!=typeof(t=o.callable)&&(t=window[t]),"action"==n?t.apply(null,r):r[0]=t.apply(null,r)})),"filter"==n)return r[0]},removeHook:function(o,n,t,i){var r;null!=gform.hooks[o][n]&&(r=(r=gform.hooks[o][n]).filter(function(o,n,r){return!!(null!=i&&i!=o.tag||null!=t&&t!=o.priority)}),gform.hooks[o][n]=r)}});
Materiel supply to Ukraine. On March 16, the United States approved eight hundred million dollars in funding for additional security assistance for Ukraine’s defense, which should help extend the Ukrainian resistance. Ukraine is also supplementing its combat power with captured Russian equipment and supplies. Sea supply routes into Ukraine remain entirely cut off, and aerial resupply remains severely restricted, but ground resupply routes remain open through Poland and Romania. While Russia has threatened to attack external supply lines, it has not yet significantly impacted these routes.
Last week, we identified critical capabilities needed by the Ukrainian military. Those needs remain valid, and many are being met by the latest package of security assistance. However, new needs are emerging as Russia transitions away from lightning war and toward a war of attrition. Russian forces are taking up static positions around Ukraine’s major cities to conduct siege operations and mass indiscriminate rocket and artillery fire on population centers. This presents Ukraine with an opportunity to increase Russia’s already unsustainable losses if the nation can respond to Russian attacks with massed fires of its own. NATO members Croatia, Romania, Poland, and Bulgaria operate Russian-made BM-21s. These systems should be offered to Ukraine. In return, the United States could provide those countries M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to replace their BM-21s. Romania and Poland already operate HIMARS, so this will speed their modernization process. The addition of HIMARS will increase Croatia’s and Bulgaria’s interoperability with the United States. Additional BM-21s pose a minimal risk of escalation. Ukraine has employed its BM-21s since the beginning of the conflict and, with a range of approximately twenty-eight miles, this weaponry does not pose a strategic threat to Russian territory.
This week provided further evidence that Russia has abandoned its goals of rapid victory, now focusing on a protracted war of attrition in order to achieve an acceptable peace settlement that gives the Kremlin a “win.” We continue to see the brutal, indiscriminate attacks on residential areas and the utter destruction of whole city blocks that Russia used in both Grozny, Chechnya and Aleppo, Syria.
Russian offensive momentum has stalled in each area of operations. In the north, Russian forces made incremental progress towards the capital, but the risk of Kyiv falling and/or President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being deposed or forced to depart the capital have declined dramatically. In the east, Russian forces have made minor progress in the consolidation and control of the entire Donbas region, and that now appears to be one of Russia’s primary strategic goals in the campaign. In the south, where Russia was initially most effective, the Kremlin’s advance has stalled, making no westward progress from Crimea towards Odesa. The eastward thrust from Crimea to the Donbas is similarly stalled as Russia attempts to subjugate (or annihilate) Mariupol.
A major reason for Russia’s slowing progress is its horrific loss rates. Surprisingly, on March 21, the pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper briefly posted plausible yet unconfirmed Russian troop loss rates, saying 9,861 troops had died in the war and 16,153 had been injured. The report was quickly taken down and the paper claimed it had been hacked. Considering Russia deployed around 200,000 troops to the region, these numbers indicate that Russian fatalities are approaching 4.5 percent of the force, with more than 8 percent suffering injuries. This totals an astounding 12.5 percent casualty rate, which is likely disproportionately borne by combat troops, as opposed to support troops behind the front lines. This loss rate is likely a major factor in the slowing Russian advance, as Moscow is running out of fresh troops to throw into the fight and create offensive momentum.
As Russian hopes for a complete victory over Ukraine have evaporated, Russia appears to have revised its objectives to force Ukraine into accepting disadvantageous peace terms. The Grozny/Aleppo tactics of razing major cities, Russia’s complete control of the northern Black Sea, and the greatly reduced ability to airlift supplies into a combat zone are strangling the Ukrainian economy, further raising the specter of a devastating famine later this spring and summer. Despite military setbacks, Russia still holds large tracts of Ukrainian territory and can continue to impose heavy costs on the Ukrainian people via brutal attacks on civilian areas of cities. Russia will likely attempt to leverage the pressure generated by these factors to force Ukraine into concessions in peace negotiations. Additionally, Russia has ramped up its threats against expanded intervention in the conflict, signaling that it will potentially target future weapons deliveries to Ukraine.
Today’s briefing is brought to you by senior US Army fellow COL Benjamin Johnson, senior US Air Force fellow Lt Col Tyson Wetzel, and senior US Marine Corps fellow Col J.B. Barranco. The Scowcroft Center Military Fellows Program, housed by the Forward Defense practice, hosts military fellows from participating branches of the US military and the armed forces of US allies and partners each year as part of a twelve-month fellowship program.
The post Russia Crisis Military Assessment: Moscow’s increased threat against NATO intervention appeared first on Atlantic Council.
Read more https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/russia-crisis-military-assessment-moscows-increased-threat-against-nato-intervention/