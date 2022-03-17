Justice Department and FTC Launch Listening Forums on Firsthand Effects of Mergers and Acquisitions

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 04:00 Hits: 5

The Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will host a series of listening forums to hear from those who have experienced firsthand the effects of mergers and acquisitions beyond antitrust experts, including consumers, workers, entrepreneurs, start-ups, farmers, investors and independent businesses. The four forums will be held virtually over the next three months and helmed by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Antitrust Division and FTC Chair Lina M. Khan.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-and-ftc-launch-listening-forums-firsthand-effects-mergers-and-acquisitions