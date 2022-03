Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 04:00 Hits: 4

A federal grand jury in the Western District of Texas returned an indictment charging two South Korean nationals for their roles in a conspiracy to restrain trade and a scheme to defraud the United States in connection with operation and maintenance work for U.S. military installations in South Korea.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/contractors-indicted-rigging-bids-subcontract-work-and-defrauding-us-military-bases-south