Alicia Garza Talks About the Purpose of Power

After two jam-packed days of YES! Fest, author, organizer, and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza closed out our 25th anniversary celebration with a thoughtful and forward-looking exploration of the purpose of power—also the title of her new book. In conversation with YES! Executive Editor Zenobia Jeffries Warfield, Garza reflected on how she decided to write a book that offers a road map for organizers who want to make change in their communities.

Garza said she wanted the book to be “breadcrumbs in the forest for people who are coming in to social change. It’s also a way to sharpen an ongoing and existing practice for people who have been involved in social change for a long time.”

In this way and many others, Garza and Jeffries Warfield connect the dots across generations of social change movements and the people and forces that have fueled and shaped the progress we’ve seen—and those who continue to carry the torch and light the way forward for all of us. Garza is clear that neither she nor any one person has all the answers to addressing the challenges we’re facing. But by coming together and each finding our own unique way to contribute to the struggle, we can move ever closer to our collective liberation.

