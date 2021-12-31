The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
A+ A A-

On Intergenerational Activism with adrienne maree brown and Fania Davis

  • Print
Details
Category: Rights/Justice
Hits: 4

“It feels like the universe is up to something,” adrienne maree brown said as she began a conversation with Fania Davis during Day 1 of YES! Fest. Indeed, within minutes of their introduction, the author, activist, and podcast host found kinship and deep-rooted connection with the legendary activist, organizer, and civil rights champion.

In their wide-ranging, intergenerational conversation, brown and Davis explore their individual and shared lineages of activism, their own awakenings and groundings, and the commonalities they share across identity, experience, and education. They both challenge traditional constructs of time, and the binary structures that so often constrain creative solutions. Amid appreciation for one another’s work and journeys, Davis and brown invite introspection and appreciation for those who have gone before them and helped pave the way for their own activism, as well as those young people who are challenging the status quo today, and demanding a better tomorrow.

Ultimately, Davis and brown explore the central question: What does it mean to reclaim our whole humanity? In all its complexity, in all its imperfection and contradiction, and while facing such catastrophic systemic failures, how do we hold on to who we are and what really matters? Davis and brown answer these questions with heart, wisdom, and humility, while inviting listeners to look inside and ask themselves the same question.

Enjoy the dance between brown and Davis in this video.

Read more https://www.yesmagazine.org/video/adrienne-maree-brown-fania-davis-conversation

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015