IPI in partnership with the Government of Qatar, hosted on December 2nd a virtual policy forum entitled “From Glasgow to Sharm El Sheikh: Accelerating Climate Finance.”

COP 26 delivered an outcome representing incremental progress on climate change. While this outcome is a step in the right direction is not enough to avert the most devastating consequences of climate change. Climate and the COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the need for climate finance: the world now faces the worst economic crisis since the Second World War, causing loss of revenue and rising debt, especially in the countries that are most in need. At this event, we hope to discuss possible ways in which the financial system can align with the Paris Agreement. To stay below 1.5C, finance will be a critical component in unlocking greater ambition on mitigation and increasing trust among countries.

Opening Remarks:

H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly

Speakers:

H.E. Mr. Osama Mahmoud Abdel Khalek Mahmoud, Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UN

H.E. Mr. James Kariuki, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the UN

Mr. Selwin Hart, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Climate Action and Assistant Secretary-General for the Climate Action Team

Ms. Rachel Kyte, Dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University

Ms. Jimena Leiva Roesch, IPI Senior Fellow and Head of the Peace and Sustainable Development Program

Closing Remarks:

H.E. Sheikha Alya Ahmed Bin Saif Al-Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN

Moderator:

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, IPI President

