Founder of Werner Enterprises to Pay Civil Penalty for Violating Antitrust Pre-Transaction Notification Requirements

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, at the request of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against Clarence L. Werner (Werner). Werner is the founder of Werner Enterprises Inc. (Werner Enterprises), one of the largest truckload carriers in the United States.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/founder-werner-enterprises-pay-civil-penalty-violating-antitrust-pre-transaction-notification

