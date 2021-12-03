The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and UK Competition and Markets Authority Issue Joint Statement Following the G7 Competition Enforcers Summit

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 6

Leadership of the Department of Justice Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) attended meetings in London this week as part of the Competition Enforcers Summit, which took place under the 2021 G7 Digital and Technology Track in connection with the United Kingdom’s G7 presidency. The U.S. agencies expressed their appreciation to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for hosting them during this event, and for the opportunity to meet in person with the CMA to discuss cooperation between our respective jurisdictions. Following the meeting’s conclusion, the UK CMA, the FTC, and the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice issue this joint statement.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-federal-trade-commission-and-uk-competition-and-markets-authority-issue

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version