Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 05:00 Hits: 0

The Department of Justice Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced an agenda for their upcoming virtual workshop regarding competition in labor markets.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-and-federal-trade-commission-announce-agenda-dec-6-and-7-workshop-making