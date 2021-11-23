Justice Department Sues to Block U.S. Sugar’s Proposed Acquisition of Imperial Sugar

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 05:00 Hits: 3

The Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today to stop United States Sugar Corporation (U.S. Sugar) from acquiring its rival, Imperial Sugar Company (Imperial Sugar). The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, alleges that the transaction would leave an overwhelming majority of refined sugar sales across the Southeast in the hands of only two producers. As a result, American businesses and consumers would pay more for refined sugar, a significant input for many foods and beverages.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-sues-block-us-sugar-s-proposed-acquisition-imperial-sugar