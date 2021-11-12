A Conversation with Lieutenant General Dr. Dennis Gyllensporre, Former Force Commander of MINUSMA

Articles

November 12, 2021

On November 12th, IPI hosted a Speaker Series event featuring Lieutenant General Dr. Dennis Gyllensporre, former force commander for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

LTG Gyllensporre reflected on his three-year experience as force commander, with a particular focus on the security and leadership challenges he encountered in the implementation of a mandate calling for a robust and active defense posture while protecting civilians. He shared some of the good practices and lessons learned during his time at MINUSMA.

LTG Gyllensporre (Swedish Armed Forces) served as the Force Commander for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) between October 2018 and October 2021. He came from a four-year appointment as the Chief of Defence Staff and Head of Special Forces of the Swedish Armed Forces. He was promoted to Lieutenant General in 2014.

LTG Gyllensporre has multifaceted credentials in international cooperation as well as an extensive track record in interaction with political entities. This experience spans from operations at the tactical level to scientific publications in renowned journals.

LTG Gyllensporre served as a staff officer in the Swedish Armed Forces in various positions, including tours abroad in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Sudan, as well as Military Advisor in international crisis management at the Swedish Ministry of Defence. He also served as Chief of Staff at the Swedish Joint Forces Command and later as head of the Doctrine and Concepts Branch at the European Union Military Staff’s Policy & Plans Division. In 2008 he was deployed to Afghanistan as the Chief of Staff for the Regional Command North Headquarters of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). Subsequently, LTG Gyllensporre has held several positions in the Swedish Armed Forces Headquarters including Chief of Staff of the Supreme Commander’s staff and head of the Policy and Plans Department.

LTG Gyllensporre has studied at several military institutions and holds multiple academic degrees including a Master of Science in computer science and engineering (KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden); Master of Business Administration (Warwick University, United Kingdom); Master of Military Arts and Science (US Army Command and General Staff College, United States); and a Ph.D. in Governance and Policy Analysis (Maastricht University, the Netherlands). He is also the author of several books and academic articles on military strategy and security studies, including UN peacekeeping operations. He is fluent in English and commands French at the working level.

This event was moderated by Dr. Youssef Mahmoud, Senior Adviser at IPI.

