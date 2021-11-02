Linking Ethnic Data from Africa (LEDA)

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 04:20 Hits: 0

Journal of Peace Research, Ahead of Print.Social scientists in general and conflict researchers in particular increasingly combine multiple datasets to study ethnic politics and conflict in Africa. We facilitate these efforts by systematically linking over 8,100 ethnic categories from 11 databases, including surveys, geographic data, and expert-coded lists. Exploiting the linguistic tree from the Ethnologue database, we propose a systematic solution to the grouping problem of ethnicity. An analysis of political exclusion, mistrust of state leaders, and ethnic grievances highlights different ways of linking ethnic categories from multiple datasets. The LEDA open-source software package allows researchers to link ethnic groups from any database with explicit rules and to add their own data on ethnic groups.

Read more https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/00223433211016528?ai=2b4&mi=ehikzz&af=R