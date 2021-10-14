Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Neenah Enterprises Inc.’s Acquisition of US Foundry

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 04:00 Hits: 0

The Department of Justice announced today that it will require Neenah Enterprises Inc. (NEI), U.S. Holdings Inc. (U.S. Holdings), and U.S. Foundry and Manufacturing Corporation (US Foundry) to divest certain gray iron municipal castings assets in order to proceed with NEI’s proposed acquisition of substantially all of the assets of US Foundry. NEI and US Foundry are two of only three significant suppliers of gray iron municipal castings in eleven eastern and southern states. Gray iron municipal castings are customized molded iron products such as manhole covers and frames used to access subterranean areas and grates and drains used to direct water in roadway, parking, and industrial areas.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-requires-divestitures-neenah-enterprises-inc-s-acquisition-us-foundry