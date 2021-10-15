The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Department Participates in the 20th Annual International Competition Network Conference

The Department of Justice Antitrust Division participated in the International Competition Network’s (ICN) 20th annual conference, virtually hosted by the Hungarian Competition Authority, on Oct. 13-15. Delegates from the ICN’s member jurisdictions, included agency leadership and staff, competition experts from international organizations and the legal, business, academic and consumer communities. Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers of the Antitrust Division led the Department of Justice’s delegation.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-participates-20th-annual-international-competition-network-conference

