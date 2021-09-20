The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

IPI Hosts Foreign Ministers, Officials at 16th Annual Middle East Dinner

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, IPI held its sixteenth annual Ministerial Working Dinner on the Middle East in its Trygve Lie Center for Peace, Security, and Development. The dinner drew the participation of foreign ministers and other high-level representatives.

The event was chaired by Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, President of IPI, and co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Luxembourg, represented respectively by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, and Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of Luxembourg.

Participants had a frank discussion on regional issues held under the Chatham House Rule.

Attendees included the foreign ministers of Sweden, Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, and Denmark.

Also present were Miguel Moratinos, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations; Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Amr Moussa, Former Secretary General of the League of Arab States and member of IPI’s International Advisory Council; Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC); and Sophie Wilmès, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs, and of Defence of the Kingdom of Belgium.

