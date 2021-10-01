The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The YES! Crossword: Indigenous Peoples Day

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 4

The Americas changed forever when the Spanish first set foot on this continent in 1492. The era of colonization had started earlier in that century, with the Portuguese conquest of Ceuta, Morocco, but the colonial project in the Americas by the governments of Spain, Portugal, England, and ultimately the United States, became known for the repression and genocide of the continents’ Indigenous peoples. Today we’ve come to acknowledge those past actions and are looking for ways to promote healing and repair. One of those is the creation of an October holiday.
This month’s YES! Crossword features clues tied to Indigenous peoples, as well as a smattering of pop culture, poetry, food, and Americana. See if you can beat your own best time by completing the puzzle below, or download the PDF here and play at your leisure.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/yes/peace-justice/~3/LJSMDpg0wmQ/yes-crossword-october-2021

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version