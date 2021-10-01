Call for Submissions: The Personal Journeys Issue

Articles

Deadline for pitches is Oct. 22

As a leading publisher of solutions journalism for more than 25 years, YES! has reported on communities—including those historically excluded—organizing to solve the problems created by extractive and exploitive systems. We have told stories of the social justice movements propelling the nation forward. Even as we have inspired countless readers to take action in their own communities, so many more have questions: But how? What can I do about that? How do I do that?

Those questions can sometimes lead to feeling overwhelmed. Even those “doing the work” are burning out.There is so much work to be done in creating a better world—a just world, an equitable, compassionate,and sustainable world. Where do I start? How do I start?

And how do I keep going?

The spring 2022 issue of YES! Magazine will be an introspective, personal exploration of “being the change you want to see in the world.” It will allow readers to stop, be still, breathe, reflect, and behold. To take account of their own personal agency through the stories of others as a part of building a better world for all.

We’re looking for pitches and leads for reported stories, essays, and analyses that will explore personal approaches to activism, and simply, ways of being engaged in what is going on in our communities. These stories should reveal how personal change is connected to the greater change we all want to see, how transforming the ways in which individuals see each other can transform the policies that govern us and the stewardship we provide for the land—and the planet.

Send us your leads and pitches on the people, initiatives, or groups that help us connect to the ways in which we take responsibility for our role in creating a better world.

All of the stories we seek will be examples of excellent journalism and storytelling: stories with compelling characters that are well-researched and demonstrate struggle and resolution. Hurry and send your pitches to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Oct. 22 to be considered for the spring issue. (All other pitches can be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .)

