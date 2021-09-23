A Conversation with Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs of the Republic of Yemen

Articles

On September 23rd, IPI hosted a Global Leaders Series event featuring H.E. Dr. Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs of the Republic of Yemen.

The talk shed light on the latest developments in Yemen, including the prospects for improved dialogue following the appointment of a new UN special envoy to Yemen and the anticipation of a re-energized diplomatic effort to reach a political settlement to the conflict.

Ambassador Dr. Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak was appointed Minister for Foreign and Expatriates Affairs of the Republic of Yemen on December 18, 2020.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Yemen to the United States of America in Washington, DC. He has also served as non-resident ambassador to Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. He was appointed as the Permanent Representative of Yemen to the United Nations in 2018.

Dr. Bin Mubarak has participated in most of the UN peace talks in Yemen as an adviser to the negotiating team for the internationally recognized government of the Republic of Yemen.

He holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Baghdad and received the Distinguished Graduate Shield from the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies (NESA) of the National Defense University in Washington, DC.

This event was moderated by Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, President and CEO of IPI.

