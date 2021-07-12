The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Department and Federal Maritime Commission Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Support Interagency Collaboration

The Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) have signed the first interagency Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster cooperation and communication between the agencies to enhance competition in the maritime industry. Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers and FMC Chairman Daniel Maffei signed the MOU between the Antitrust Division and the FMC effective this afternoon following Friday’s announcement of the Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-and-federal-maritime-commission-sign-memorandum-understanding-support

