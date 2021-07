Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 04:00 Hits: 6

The following joint statement can be attributed to Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers of the Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan:

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/statement-acting-assistant-attorney-general-richard-powers-antitrust-division-and-ftc-chair