Major International Automotive-Parts Suppliers Restructure Deal to Resolve Antitrust Concerns

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 04:00 Hits: 3

Auto parts supplier Tupy agreed to restructure its acquisition of Teksid after the Department of Justice raised concerns that the merger would result in higher prices and reduced quality and timeliness of production for crucial components used in heavy-duty engines. As initially proposed, the deal would have combined the two most significant suppliers of engine blocks and cylinder heads for heavy-duty engines to customers in North America. These components are key inputs for engines used in large trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, as well as numerous other vehicles.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/major-international-automotive-parts-suppliers-restructure-deal-resolve-antitrust-concerns