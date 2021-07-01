The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Department Withdraws from Settlement with the National Association of Realtors

Today the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division filed a notice of withdrawal of consent to a proposed settlement with the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The department has also filed to voluntarily dismiss its complaint without prejudice. The department determined that the settlement will not adequately protect the department’s rights to investigate other conduct by NAR that could impact competition in the real estate market and may harm home sellers and home buyers. The department is taking this action to permit a broader investigation of NAR’s rules and conduct to proceed without restriction.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-withdraws-settlement-national-association-realtors

