Despite COVID-19 pandemic, NATO defense spending continues to rise

Despite the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, NATO allies in Europe continued to invest more in their defense in 2020, marking the sixth consecutive year of increased defense spending by European NATO allies. Eleven allies now meet the 2 percent-of-real gross domestic product (GDP) threshold established at the 2014 Wales Summit, up from just three allies in 2014. Additionally, eighteen allies spent 20 percent or more of their defense budgets on major equipment procurement, research, and development, up from seven in 2014.
European NATO allies plus Canada have added $190 billion in new defense spending altogether, with all but four European allies increasing their budgets in real terms. While NATO may be moving away from the 2 percent-of-GDP metric as the go-to measure of burden-sharing, it can nevertheless be a helpful indication of the efforts being made across the Alliance to invest in common defense and bolster deterrence against threats.
Connor McPartland is the assistant director of the Atlantic Council’s Transatlantic Security Initiative in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.
Fri, Jun 11, 2021
Even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, NATO allies have continued to increase their defense investments.
Tue, Aug 4, 2020
There is only one internet, and cybersecurity is therefore an inherently international challenge that countries cannot tackle alone. Alliances like NATO and the EU give democratic countries a cyber edge over their authoritarian challengers.
In-Depth Research & ReportsbyKenneth Geers
Fri, Jul 24, 2020
“Having allies and institutions like NATO gives us an extraordinary advantage over Russia, China, and other adversaries,” Alexander Vershbow said
The Transatlantic Security Initiative shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.
