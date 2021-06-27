Articles

On Wednesday, June 30th, IPI in partnership with The Elders, is cohosting a virtual interactive discussion on “Reimagining Multilateralism Today: Strengthening Preparedness and Response to Address Global Crises.”

Remarks will begin at 8:30am PST / 11:30am EST

Remarks will begin at 8:30am PST / 11:30am EST

The transnational nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for a reinvigoration of multilateral cooperation now more than ever. In the wake of the United Nations’ 75th anniversary, many have questions about how the multilateral system is changing and how it must adapt to meet future challenges.

In the past year, the UN system has been called upon to address both the unprecedented health challenge of a global pandemic and its compounding effects, from rising inequality to widening geopolitical divisions. As momentum for action grows, the international community must decide how to best empower multilateral institutions to lead global responses to present crises and those of the future. With the world at a historic inflection point, there is an opportunity to challenge assumptions and consider new and innovative approaches to international cooperation.

International cooperation will be essential for ensuring a sustainable and equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and for tackling the existential peace and security threats from future pandemics and climate change, among other global threats, which the world must confront together.

This discussion will focus on ways to create a stronger, more nimble multilateral system now in order to meet today’s challenges, as well as those in the coming decades.

Speakers:

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, President and CEO of IPI and Member of The Elders

Mary Robinson, Former President of Ireland and Chair of The Elders

Ernesto Zedillo, Former President of Mexico and Member of The Elders

Moderator:

James Bays, Diplomatic Editor at Al Jazeera

Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2021/06/reimagining-multilateralism-today-strengthening-preparedness-and-response-to-address-global-crises