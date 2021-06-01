The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Department Requires Substantial Divestitures in Zen-Noh Acquisition of Grain Elevators from Bunge to Protect American Farmers

The Department of Justice announced today that it will require Zen-Noh Grain Corp. (ZGC) to divest nine grain elevators in nine geographic areas located in five states along the Mississippi River and its tributaries in order to proceed with its proposed $300 million acquisition of 35 operating and 13 idled grain elevators from Bunge North America Inc. 

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-requires-substantial-divestitures-zen-noh-acquisition-grain-elevators

