Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Acquisition of TCF Financial Corporation

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

The Department of Justice announced today that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and TCF Financial Corporation have agreed to sell 13 branches in Michigan, with approximately $872.3 million in deposits, to resolve antitrust concerns arising from Huntington’s planned acquisition of TCF Bank. The divested assets include all of the deposits and loans associated with the divested branches, as well as the physical assets.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-requires-divestitures-huntington-bancshares-incorporated-s-acquisition-t-0