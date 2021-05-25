The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Acquisition of TCF Financial Corporation

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 2

The Department of Justice announced today that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and TCF Financial Corporation have agreed to sell 13 branches in Michigan, with approximately $872.3 million in deposits, to resolve antitrust concerns arising from Huntington’s planned acquisition of TCF Bank. The divested assets include all of the deposits and loans associated with the divested branches, as well as the physical assets.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-requires-divestitures-huntington-bancshares-incorporated-s-acquisition-t-0

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version