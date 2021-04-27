Introducing the new CPOST dataset on suicide attacks

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 06:42 Hits: 3

Journal of Peace Research, Ahead of Print.The University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats presents the updated and expanded Database on Suicide Attacks (DSAT), which now links to Uppsala Conflict Data Program data on armed conflicts and includes a new dataset measuring the alliance and rivalry relationships among militant groups with connections to suicide attack groups. We assess global trends in suicide attacks over four decades, and demonstrate the value of the expanded DSAT with special attention to the growing diffusion of suicide attacks in armed conflicts and the large role of networks established by Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State through 2019 in this diffusion. Overall, the expanded DSAT demonstrates the advantages of integration across datasets of political violence for expanding research on important outcomes, generating new knowledge about the spread of particularly deadly forms of political violence, and raising important new questions about the efficacy of current policies to curb their spread.

Read more https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0022343320978260?ai=2b4&mi=ehikzz&af=R