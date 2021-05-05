Cast An Informed Vote for Philadelphia District Attorney on May 18

Articles

In the election for Philadelphia District Attorney, make sure you’re informed about a name that isn’t on the ballot —- the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police.

The Philadelphia FOP supports policies that increase mass incarceration and violate civil rights, and they oppose policies that would increase transparency and accountability.

Transparency and fairness in the criminal legal system matter, even if the FOP thinks they don’t.

Whoever you vote for in the District Attorney election, be sure to cast an informed vote. Vote on May 18.

Voting in Person

Find your voting location here.

Voting by Mail

You can drop off your ballot in a ballot drop box until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 18th. More information on ballot drop boxes can be found here.

You can also drop off your ballot at your local Election Office by 8pm on Election Day, Tuesday, May 18th.

You can find additional vote by mail information here.

