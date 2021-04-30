Can the US win the AI race with China?

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 3
The United States is late in joining an “existential” struggle with China for supremacy in artificial intelligence (AI), but leaders from the White House, Congress, and the Pentagon are finally stepping up.
That’s the assessment of former US Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert O. Work and Oracle CEO Safra Catz, who joined an Atlantic Council Front Page event Thursday hosted by the council’s GeoTech Centerto discuss the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) report they helped write. The report details how the United States can maintain AI supremacy—which China aims to seize by 2030—by creating leadership structures starting at the White House, investing in a robust talent pipeline, rebuilding domestic microchip manufacturing, and pumping $40 billion into AI research and development.
Work echoed US President Joe Biden’s framing of the China rivalry in his address to Congress on Wednesday night as a battle between democracy and autocracy.
So what will it take to win? Here are some key takeaways from the conversation, moderated by David McCormick, CEO of Bridgewater Associates and chairman of the Atlantic Council’s International Advisory Board.
