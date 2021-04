Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 19 April 2021

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas returned a superseding indictment charging two Texas men with conspiring to fix prices by lowering rates paid to certain health care workers and then conspiring and endeavoring to obstruct a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation of their conduct.

