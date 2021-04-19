Stone Canyon Required to Divest US Salt to Acquire Morton Salt

Articles

The Department of Justice announced today that Stone Canyon Industry Holdings LLC (Stone Canyon) and its portfolio company SCIH Salt Holdings Inc. (SCIH), which was previously named Kissner Group Holdings LP, will divest their entire evaporated salt business in order to proceed with their proposed acquisition of Morton Salt Inc. (Morton), among other assets. The department said that without the divestiture, the proposed acquisition would substantially lessen competition in the sale of several types of evaporated salt, including round-can table salt, pharmaceutical-grade salt, and bulk evaporated salt.

