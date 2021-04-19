Youth Participation in Global Governance for Sustaining Peace and Climate Action

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 19 April 2021

Youth movements have played an increasingly prominent role in calling for action to address climate change. Many youth-led organizations are also engaged in initiatives to build peace in their communities. In global policymaking fora, however, youth remain sidelined.

This issue brief outlines the synergies between the youth, peace, and security (YPS) and youth climate action agendas. It also examines the factors that contribute to young people’s exclusion from global governance, including negative misperceptions of youth, outdated policy frameworks, lack of funding, and weak links between youth and global governance fora.

The paper concludes with recommendations for governments and multilateral institutions to better assess the links between youth, peace, and climate change and include young people in decision-making processes. Recommendations include:

Bridging the gap between national governments and youth organizations;

Bridging the gap between global governance institutions and youth organizations;

Systematically putting youth on the agenda of intergovernmental fora and conferences;

Prioritizing YPS and youth climate action within the UN Secretariat;

Making funding mechanisms more accessible to youth organizations; and

Expanding the evidence base on the intersections between youth, climate change, and peace.

