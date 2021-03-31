Justice Department Requires Republic Services to Divest Assets to Proceed with Santek Acquisition

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021

The Department of Justice announced today that Republic Services Inc. (Republic) will be required to divest waste collection and disposal assets in five states in order to proceed with its acquisition of Santek Waste Services LLC (Santek). The department said that without the divestiture, the proposed acquisition would substantially lessen competition for small container commercial waste collection and municipal solid waste disposal services in six local markets across the southeastern United States.

