Published on Friday, 12 March 2021

The 2020 election was a historic year for lawmakers who identify as transgender: Voters across the country elected six trans lawmakers to state office. Sarah McBride was one of those lawmakers. Elected as a State Senator for Delaware’s first district, Sen. McBride is now the highest ranking trans lawmaker in the U.S. Her candidacy and her voice in trans advocacy have shown how trans people can become powerful leaders in public life.

Sen. McBride joined our podcast this week to discuss her journey into politics and trans advocacy and to let us know what we can all do to build a more inclusive world.

“It shouldn’t be a privilege to be able to keep your job or to be able to stay in school, to be able to be welcomed by your community,” said Sen. McBride of her journey into advocacy. “Those should be rights guaranteed to everyone, not a privilege for the few.”

https://soundcloud.com/aclu/state-senator-sarah-mcbride-on-making-history-and-affirming-trans-lives

