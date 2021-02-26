Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 21:26 Hits: 1

In November and January, voters across the country watched as the people of Georgia helped deliver both the presidency and the Senate to the Democrats this past election cycle, defying the perception of the state as a Republican stronghold. After Stacey Abrams’ contentious loss in the 2018 race for governor, the effort to thwart voter suppression in the state and mobilize Black voters ramped up. As a result, Black Georgians showed up to the polls in droves and turned the state blue.

One of the activists responsible for this shift is LaTosha Brown, a political strategist who has worked at the intersection of social justice and political empowerment for decades. LaTosha is the cofounder of the Black Voters Matter Fund and BVM Capacity Building Institute, a movement to expand voter access and build political power for Black people in the U.S., particularly in the South.

She joined At Liberty this week to discuss the impact of expanding the right to vote and building a more diverse and inclusive future for the South.

https://soundcloud.com/aclu/latosha-brown-on-black-voters-and-the-new-south

Read more https://www.aclu.org/news/racial-justice/organizer-latosha-brown-on-building-the-new-south