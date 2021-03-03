Justice Department Resolves Antitrust Case Against Leading Central Pennsylvania Health Care Providers

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

The Department of Justice announced today that it has reached a settlement with Geisinger Health (Geisinger) and Evangelical Community Hospital (Evangelical) that will resolve the department’s ongoing civil antitrust litigation challenging Geisinger’s partial acquisition of Evangelical. Among other terms, the settlement requires Geisinger to cap its ownership interest in Evangelical at a 7.5% passive interest and eliminates additional entanglements between the two competing hospitals.

