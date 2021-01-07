Health Care Company Indicted for Labor Market Collusion

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 05:00 Hits: 0

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Surgical Care Affiliates LLC and its related entity (collectively SCA), which own and operate outpatient medical care centers across the country, for agreeing with competitors not to solicit senior-level employees, the Department of Justice announced today. These are the Antitrust Division’s first charges in this ongoing investigation into employee allocation agreements.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/health-care-company-indicted-labor-market-collusion