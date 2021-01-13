Justice Department Issues Business Review Letter for Proposed University Technology Licensing Program

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division announced today that it has completed its review of a proposed joint patent licensing pool known as the University Technology Licensing Program (UTLP). UTLP is a proposal by participating universities to offer licenses to their physical science patents relating to specified emerging technologies.

